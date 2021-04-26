Azerbaijanis demolish statues of angels on gates of Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral

Azerbaijani invaders have demolished the statues of angels on the gates of the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi, an Artsakh town occupied by Azerbaijan in the recent war, according to a tweet of the Republic of Artsakh page.

“A video posted on Azerbaijani social networks shows that the Azerbaijani occupiers demolished not only the statues of angels, but also the fence around the temple,” it tweeted on Monday.

Azerbaijan has also begun an illegal “restoration” of the church, which will undoubtedly result in the “Albanization” of the Armenian church, the Republic of Artsakh added.

Panorama.AM