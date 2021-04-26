Armenian President receives Lebanese President’s special envoy Vartine Ohanian

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Armen Sarkissian received today the special envoy of Lebanese President, General Michel Aoun, Minister of Youth and Sports of Lebanon Vartine Ohanian. She represented the President at the ceremonies commemorating the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24.

“It’s a pleasure to receive the representative of the President of a friendly country, it’s more pleasant that she is Armenian,” President Sarkissian noted.

The Minister conveyed to the President of Armenia greetings and a letter from the President of Lebanon Michel Aoun.

The letter particularly says: “The Armenian and Lebanese peoples have much in common, especially when it comes to suffering and sacrifice.

You were killed by the sword, we were killed by famine and blockade, and the culprit is the same. On this path, for the sake of humanity, we reject falsehood, destruction and concealment of the truth.

Lebanese-Armenian relations were strengthened especially at the human level, when at the beginning of the last century, during a painful period in history, hundreds of thousands of Armenians targeted by massacres settled on Lebanese lands. They became essential components of our homeland, effectively contributing to its political life, social and cultural development.

Some of them became famous as ministers, deputies, doctors, craftsmen, artists, journalists, businessmen, scientists and intellectuals. They showed complete allegiance to Lebanon, not giving up their connection with Armenia, which is closely linked to their blood, religion, culture and history.

The aspirations of our peoples for the establishment of better relations have been embodied in frequent meetings, visits and exchanges of experience, along with continuous coordination of positions and attitudes in international, particularly Asian parliamentary instances in the interests of our peoples, which expresses our support for justice and peace. At the same time, Lebanon emphasizes the importance of respecting Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Let’s ensure that the world is free from the feelings of existence of majorities and minorities. We are all dependent on each other, we are all brothers, because together we face common challenges, each of us suffers in their own way from the consequences.”

President Armen Sarkissian expressed his gratitude to the President of Lebanon and the friendly people of Lebanon. “We are grateful that Lebanon is with us today in the efforts to condemn and prevent the crime,” he said. Emphasizing that Lebanon warmly welcomes the Armenians who survived the Genocide and provided an opportunity to live, create, preserve their identity and national identity, the Armenian President hailed the fact that the grateful Armenians made and continue to make a great contribution in various spheres of Lebanese life. “They are worthy citizens of Lebanon, and the Minister is the best evidence of that,” said President Sarkissian.

The meeting also touched upon the Armenian-Lebanese bilateral relations and the Lebanese-Armenian community.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu