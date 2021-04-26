Armenian Institute, International Armenian Literary Alliance present Armenian Poetry Project’s 15th anniversary

The Armenian Institute (AI) and the International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA) will host a reading to celebrate the Armenian Poetry Project’s (APP) 15th anniversary. The virtual reading will be held via Zoom on May 2, 2021 at 1 pm Eastern / 6 pm London time / 9 pm Yerevan time.

During this celebration, we will recreate the “Dead Armenian Poets Society,” a semiannual gathering traditionally hosted by APP’s producer and director Lola Koundakjian. The multilingual reading will feature some of the most beautiful poems in APP’s collection. Readers include Hratch Tchilingirian, Susan Pattie, Tina Chakarian, Theo Maarten van Lint, Vazken Khatchig Hadjitavitian, Tatevik Ayvazyan, Lola Koundakjian, Gagik Stepan-Sarkissian, Olivia Katrandjian, Shahé Mankerian, Shaké Major Tchilingirian, Arthur Kayzakian and Nancy Agabian. Join us as our readers give voice to the poets of the past, and experience why the lonely and the curious—from over 100 countries—reach out to poetry™.

With close to 3000 posts and 200 audio clips, the Armenian Poetry Project is a free site containing poems written by Armenians, as well as poems by contemporary authors on Armenian subjects. The collection represents authors from the 19th century to present, with some Krapar pieces added to the mix. Sources include out of print books, periodicals and digitized archives.

The Armenian Institute is a nonprofit based in London, dedicated to making Armenian culture and history a living experience through innovative programs, educational resources, workshops, lectures, exhibits and performances.

The International Armenian Literary Alliance is a nonprofit organization based in New York that supports and celebrates writers by fostering the development and distribution of Armenian literature in the English language.

Armenian Weekly