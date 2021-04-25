The War Should Be A Lesson For Us To Become Stronger: A Conversation With Dr. Yervant Zorian

Dr. Yervant Zorian, in a conversation with Lara Tcholakian, speaks about his leadership experiences, his character strengths and the values that guided him throughout his personal and professional life. He reflects on his memories of genocide stories and the actions he has taken to keep those memories alive and to contribute to the development of Armenia and the Diaspora.

About Yervant Zorian

Dr. Yervant Zorian is a Fellow and Chief Architect at Synopsys Corporation, a semiconductor technology firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and the President of Synopsys Armenia. An AGBU Central Board member, Dr. Zorian holds an MS in Computer Engineering from the University of Southern California (USC), a PhD in Electrical Engineering from McGill University, and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business. He has authored over 350 scientific papers, four books and holds 42 US patents. He is the recipient of the prestigious Industrial Pioneer Award, the IEEE Hans Karlsson Award for Diplomacy, and the National Medal of Science from the Republic of Armenia. He is the founding president of the AGBU Armenian Virtual College (AVC), and is the Program Chair of ArmTech Congress, as well as a Trustee of the American University of Armenia.

Armenian leaders share inherited cultural and historical narratives, memories, life learnings and experiences. Down-to-earth, authentic and mindful conversations preserve the stories and legacies of families, and reflect on the lessons learnt from inherited collective trauma and introspective leadership.

