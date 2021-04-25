Serj Tankian thanks President Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian thanked President Joe Biden Saturday after the latter formally recognized the Armenian Genocide in his April 24th address.

“Thank you to President Joe Biden for properly recognizing the #ArmenianGenocide today,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

“This is extremely important but only a milestone towards the long road of justice ahead with Turkey and its imminent need to do the same and make amends towards the descendants of 1.5 Million Armenians, Greeks, and Assyrians systematically slaughtered by its Ottoman Turkish ancestors.”

“Today, I will say thank you to the US and all those who have fought hard for this statement over the years,” Tankian wrote.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu