Requiem Service for Vartan Gregorian held in Etchmiadzin

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A requiem service for the late Vartan Gregorian was held St. Gayane in St. Gayane Monastery after the Holy Liturgy. The ceremony was presided over by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians. On the occasion of Vardan Gregorian death, on April 17, His Holiness sent a letter of condolences to his family and all the mourners.

President Armen Sarkissian, the co-founder of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Ruben Vardanian and Chairman of the selection committee of Aurora Prize, Lord Ara Darzi were present at the Holy Liturgy.

At the end of the ceremony, a reception was held at the Holy See, during which His Holiness, referring to the exemplary image of the well-known educational, scientific and public figure, co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, President of the Carnegie Corporation Vartan Gregorian, one again prayed for the peace of the outstanding Armenian.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu