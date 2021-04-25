France will continue to stand by the Armenian people in defying challenges, Macron tells Pashinyan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On April 24, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister appreciated the role played by France in promoting the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, which is important in terms of ruling out similar tragedies in the future.

Emmanuel Macron expressed support on behalf of the French people and himself, noting that France will continue to stand by the Armenian people in defying challenges.

The interlocutors discussed the regional situation in the South Caucasus and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing format. Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed that he sees the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict exclusively under the principle of “remedial secession.”

Taking the opportunity, Nikol Pashinyan and Emmanuel Macron referred to the agenda of Armenian-French relations, as well as to the internal political developments underway in Armenia.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu