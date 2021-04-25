 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Burbank City Hall lit up with colors of Armenian flag to mark Genocide anniversary

2021-04-25

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Burbank City Hall lit up with colors of Armenian flag to mark Genocide anniversary

Burbank lit up the City Hall walls with the Armenian flag colors in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian National Committee of America- Burbank informs.

According to the official twitter account of the City Hall, the building will once again be lit up in the Armenian colors on the night of April 25.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Yorumlar kapatıldı.