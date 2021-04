Armenian singer Syuzanna Melkonyan becomes winner of Russian TV show

Armenian singer Syuzanna Melkonyan becomes winner of Russian TV show

Armenian singer Syuzanna Melkonyan became the winner of the Russian TV show «Ну-ка, все вместе!».

Melkonyan will receive a million rubles and her own original single. Her song will also be aired on radio.

Seventeen singers participated in the final.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu