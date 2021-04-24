 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

WATCH: Schiff Discusses Biden’s Potential Genocide Recognition

2021-04-24

In an interview with Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian, Rep. Adam Schiff on Friday discussed a potential recognition of the Armenian Genocide by President Joe Biden and its significance to the current challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh.

