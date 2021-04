Unprecedented torchlight procession in Aleppo marks 106th anniversary of Armenian Genocide – Photos

Siranush Ghazanchyan

An unprecedented torchlight procession was held in Aleppo, Syria, to mark the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The march was organized by the ARF Syrian Youth Union Central Committee, with the participation of Armenian community leaders, Homenetmen members and hundreds of young people.

