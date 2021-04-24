Proud to be Armenian: Henrikh Mkhitaryan shares tribute to Genocide victims, calls for recognition

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has shared a video to mark the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“I am Armenian. I am proud to be. I know what April 24th means,” the Roma midfielder says in the video.

“Enough is enough. Recognize the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and the lives of over 1,5M killed,” Mkhitaryan said on Twitter.

I am Armenian. I am proud to be. I know what April 24th means. Enough is enough. Recognize the Armenian Genocide 1915 & lives of over 1,5M killed. #ArmenianGenocide106 pic.twitter.com/Vl0byA5MKQ — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) April 24, 2021

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu