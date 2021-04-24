I’m not Armenian, but my heart beats like that of an Armenian, French Senate Speaker says at Tsitsernakaberd

Siranush Ghazanchyan

I am not Armenian, nor am I of Armenian descent, but at the moment my heart is beating like that of an Armenian, Gerard Larcher, President of the French Senate, said at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today.

“There are few places in the world like this memorial. You enter here full of excitement, being aware of what happened, and you leave here changed, “Larshen said.

“Here the past resonates in the present. The memorial teaches us that hostilities, even if successful, do not bring victory. Let the recent attack on Armenians, which was accompanied by hatred, violence, atrocities, desecration and destruction of shrines, find its answer here,” the Senate President said.

“After 1915, many Armenians who had to flee found refuge in France. We can imagine how much France owes them. France recognized the Armenian Genocide 20 years ago under the presidency of President Jacques Chirac. This history makes us, the European French, to never forget it,” added Gerard Larcher.

He mentioned that the memory of the victims of Nazi deportations should be commemorated in France tomorrow morning.

“Together we must remember human dignity and democratic values. Long live the Republic of Armenia,” the President of the Senate concluded.

