Gladys Berejiklian uses April 24th message to amplify calls for Australian recognition of Armenian Genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A grandchild of survivors, New South West Premier Gladys Berejiklian has used her social media channels this morning to declare her hope that “Australia will join the many nations around the world who have recognized the Armenian Genocide of 1915.”

Yesterday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (ScoMo) once again fell short of recognizing the Ottoman Empire’s mass murders of over 1.5 million Armenians, and 1 million Assyrians and Greeks, as genocide in the occasion of the 106th Anniversary of the crimes.

This went against the hopes of Gladys Berejiklian, many members of his own Government, the Opposition, Cross-Benches, State Governments, networks of churches and organizations representing dozens of communities.

