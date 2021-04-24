France’s Macron shares message in Armenian to commemorate Genocide anniversary

Siranush Ghazanchyan

French President Emmanuel Macron shared a message in Armenian to commemorate the 106th anniversary of teh Armenian Genocide. The President also paid tribute to the memory of victims at the Komitas Monument in Paris.

The full text of Macrron’s message is below:

On the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, all my thoughts are with Armenia, which has suffered the hardships of history.

In my mind, I am with the Armenian people, those who escaped the genocide, and the refugees once hosted by France, and their descendants who contributed to our country. We shall never forget.

I would like to be with you on this day, full of emotions and dignity. I have asked Mr. Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs in charge of Tourism, French people living abroad, and La Francophonie to represent me during the Genocide commemoration ceremonies in Yerevan.

As committed, April 24, 2019, was officially recognized as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in France. Everywhere in France, despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic, that day included in our national calendar will be commemorated. This April 24, more than any other day, our two peoples are united around the same remembrance.

Accepting the truth, to remember the past, pay tribute to the dead, and respect the memory of the living. Our duty is to prevent forgetting, denial, and lies. Committed to being with you throughout history, we are committed to the future now as well, when your country went through a deadly conflict that befell the region where too much blood was shed. It is necessary to create a new page of peace, prosperity and reconciliation. The struggle for justice and truth, which France fought together with you and will continue, will not stop as this is not only the struggle of the Armenians. This is the basis of the fraternity principle of the French Republic.

On this day of sadness, but also of hope, when together we remember the terrible sufferings of the martyred people, France and Armenia are united by friendship and brotherhood.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu