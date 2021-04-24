European Parliament’s EPP Group pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Group of the European People’s Party (EPP Group) – the largest group in the European Parliament – has paid tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims.

“Today, on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, we pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of crimes committed by the Ottoman Empire. It is never enough to remind about the obvious: all nations throughout the world have the right to live in peace and dignity,” EPP Group said in a Twitter post.

“To ensure that the genocide of the Armenians is never forgotten, and that Europe never fails to fulfil its commitment to its memory, we must continue to pass on history in order to shed light on the future,” EPP MP Fx Bellamy said.

