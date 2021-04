Dutch ambassador pays tribute to Meds Yeghern victims in Armenian message

Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers issued a video message in Armenian on the Remembrance Day of the Meds Yeghern (Armenian Genocide) victims marked on April 24.

“April 24 is Armenian Meds Yeghern Memorial Day. Armenians worldwide, and with them, the people of the Netherlands, commemorate this day as the start of the massive killings and deportations of 1915. That their sacrifice will not be forgotten,” the ambassador said.

Panorama.AM