Cyprus will continue to pursue international recognition of Armenian Genocide – President

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed solidarity with the Armenian people on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide. We stand with reverence and pain before their sacrifice. We hold hands firmly with the Armenian brothers, who live here together, in our homeland,” the President said on social media.

“We continue the effort for the recognition of the genocide by the international community,” he added.

