Catholicos Karekin II offers prayers for Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd

The Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan has been crowded since early Saturday morning, with thousands of Armenians paying tribute to the 1.5 million innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide on its 106th anniversary.

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, offered prayers in Tsitsernakaberd for the repose of souls of the Genocide victims.

Panorama.AM