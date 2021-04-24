AYF Commends Biden’s Statement

Today President Joseph R. Biden released a statement making it official United States policy to finally recognize the Armenian Genocide for what it is.

This marks an end to the largest foreign gag rule on the United States, not just by a foreign power who does not respect basic American values, but one with a track record of blatant human rights abuses and ethnic cleansing.

This moment was long awaited by the Armenian American community. Generation after generation has devoted themselves to this sacred mission of fighting for justice for our ancestors. Today’s victory is the direct result of constant activism, work, and diligence.

Through the decades of lobbying efforts by the Armenain National Committee of America, its regional and local affiliates, and through the dedication of our youth alongside the participation from the entire Armenian American community, this momentous day is a true reflection of our national potential and purpose. As descendants of genocide survivors, we are pleased to see the United States finally leave no doubt on where it stands in acknowledging the truth of our history.

The United States, now on record for recognizing Turkey’s atrocious crimes against humanity of the past, must take a more active role in preventing the aspired continuation of the genocidal policies against the Armenian people. Most recently, Azerbaijan’s barbaric attack (with direct financing and participation from the Republic of Turkey) against the Republic of Artsakh and Armenia continues to go unpunished. The absence of restorative justice is apparent through Turkey’s reckless actions and gross violations of human rights within its borders and abroad. Our past teaches us about the present and future, and it is now our collective responsibility to continue to pressure the United States to not just provide lip service but actual action.

We cannot emphasize the importance of this step into leading us to our ultimate goal of justice. Reparations have and will continue to be the only acceptable outcome to even begin attempting to correct the injustices of 1915-1923 under the hands of the Turkish government.

Our battles have many fronts. From actual battlefields in Hadrut, to the courts in the international community, and in the streets of our diasporan Armenian communities. Wherever we are required to be in building a strong and united nation-state to advance the cause for justice, we will be present and ever determined until we reach our ultimate goal of a free, independent and united Armenia.

Asbarez