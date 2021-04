Verdi’s Requiem performed at Tsitsernakaberd on 106th anniversary of Armenian Genocide – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra and the State Academic Choir of Armenia perform Verdi’s Requiem at the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

Eduard Topchyan is the artistic director and chief conductor of the concert, which marks the start of the events commemorating the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

