Traditional torch march to Armenian Genocide memorial kicked off in Yerevan

Traditional march with torches kicked off at Liberty square in Yerevan moments ago to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The march which has been held for the 22nd year is organized by ARF Youth Union and ‘Nikol Aghbalyan’ student union.

The participants of the rally with posters condemning the Armenian Genocide and calling for restoring the historical justice, will move to the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex.

Panorama.AM