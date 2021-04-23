Congresswoman Maloney Marks 106 Years Since the Armenian Genocide

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) released the following statement ahead of tomorrow’s commemoration of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

“This week marks 106 years since the Ottoman Empire began its systematic and reprehensible genocide of 1.5 million Armenians.

“To honor all those murdered, and all who survived, the United States and the world must formally recognize this genocide. As a member of the Armenian Caucus, I was proud to vote in favor of the 2019 House resolution to do just that and have joined with my colleagues to urge President Biden to do the same in his upcoming statement. I am encouraged by reports that the President has heard the calls of the Armenian people, the generations of Armenian-Americans in NY-12, and the American public and will be making that formal declaration.

“We must irrefutably affirm the United States’ official recognition of the Armenian Genocide. This will enable us to enlist the full force of the federal government to encourage education of the facts so that future generations will continue to remember it for what it was and make sure it never happens again.

“We must also continue to push for Turkey to do the same. President Erdogan must finally acknowledge the mass murder of 1.5 million Armenians for what it truly is: genocide.”

https://maloney.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/congresswoman-maloney-marks-106-years-since-the-armenian-genocide