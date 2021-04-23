“Breath of God”: Armenia and the Bible

Exhibition Opens March 2022

As the world’s first Christian nation, and the traditional resting place of Noah’s ark, the Armenian people have one of the richest biblical histories and cultures in the world.

Introducing an opportunity to support the forthcoming Armenian exhibition at Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC.

EXHIBITION TITLE:

“Breath of God”: Armenia and the Bible.

Astvats a shoonj is the Armenian word for Bible. It literally means “breath of God.” Some say this word evokes the creation narratives in Genesis. Others say it reflects the inspiration of Scripture by God’s breath (2 Timothy 3:16). Still others say it emphasizes the tremendous importance of chanting in the Armenian liturgy. All considered, it is a beautiful description of the history and impact of the Bible among the Armenian people in their homeland and around the world.

EXHIBITION OVERVIEW:

The objective of this exhibition is to showcase the significance of the Armenian Church and the Armenian people to the history of the Bible. It will focus on three key attributes: the history of Armenia and the Bible is ancient, it is exceptional, and it is resilient.

THEME:

After the Flood: A Second Chance for Humanity

The biblical account of the flood and Noah’s ark resonates with Armenians today in a way that most cannot fully understand. Many Armenians still speak of the flood as a “second chance for humanity.” This theme is reflected in Armenian film, art, music and even government. It speaks to the biblical roots of the Armenian people after the genocide, after communism and as the world faces new challenges. It is Armenia’s second chance, but also the world’s second chance — a chance they see for all of humanity.

The exhibition will be organized around seven areas: (1) the centerpiece, evoking the title of the exhibition; (2) the history of the Armenian Church; (3) the Armenian language and alphabet; (4) Armenian Bibles and biblical texts; (5) the Armenian liturgy; (6) Armenian religious artwork; and (7) modern Armenia. This final area will address recent events that have threatened the cultural heritage of the Armenian Church, especially the genocide, and the subsequent renewal and rebirth of its national identity, which is inextricably linked to the Bible.

FAST FACTS:

The special exhibition will run from March 2022 to September 2022. Its launch will coincide with the thirtieth anniversary of the Republic of Armenia. The exhibition will include artifacts from Museum of the Bible’s collection, as well as many on loan from Holy Etchmiadzin, the Matenadaran (Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts), the Alex and Marie Manoogian Museum and many private collectors in the United States and around the world. We are also confirming additional loans from the Holy See of Cilicia, the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the Mekhitarist monastery at San Lazzaro in Venice, and the Mekhitarist monastery in Vienna. Three gifts have already been added to the museum’s permanent

collection: a khachkar (cross-stone) from His Excellency Mr. Varuzhan

Nersesyan, the Armenian ambassador to the United States; and a

khachkar and model of Tatev monastery from IDeA Foundation and Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. Some replicas from the Matenadaran in Yerevan will also be added to the museum’s permanent collection. Museum of the Bible will host and partner with institutions who will host a series of programming events running prior to, and during, the exhibition. These will be in Washington, DC, as well as other locations. The events include a VIP evening opening event, lectures, an academic symposium, Armenian music events, Armenian film events, and educational events in partnership with American and Armenian educational institutions. Our academic advisory committee for this exhibition includes scholars from the University of Cambridge,

the University of Oxford, Yale University, Tufts University, Columbia University, UCLA, St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Morgan Library, and Museum and the British Library.

KEY PARTNERS, ADVISORS AND SPONSORS:

His Holiness Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II, Holy Etchmiadzin His Beatitude Patriarch Sahag Mashalian, Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople His Eminence Archbishop Nathan Hovhannisian, Holy Etchmiadzin His Eminence Archbishop Vicken Aykazian, Ecumenical Director and Diocesan Legate, Washington, DC His Grace Bishop Daniel Findikyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America andProfessor at St. Nersess Armenian Seminary Mr. Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mr. Armen Sarkissian, President of the Republic of Armenia His Excellency Mr. Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic ofArmenia to the United States of America, Washington, DC Mr. Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, Republic of Armenia

10. Mr. Vasken Yacoubian, President, Armenian General Benevolent Union

11. Mr. Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan, Director of Matenadaran (Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts), Yerevan 12. Dr. Harutyun Marutyan, Director of Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, Yerevan

13. Dr. Rouben Adalian, Director of the Armenian National Institute, Washington, DC

14. Professor Dr. Abraham Terian, Professor Emeritus of Armenian Patristics, St. Nersess Armenian Seminary

15. Professor Dr. Roberta Ervine, Professor of Armenian Studies, St. Nersess Armenian Seminary

16. Dr. Helen Evans, Mary and Michael Jaharis Curator for Byzantine Art, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

17. Professor Dr. Robin Young, Catholic University of America

WHY IS THIS EXHIBITION IMPORTANT?

It will be the first fully Bible-focused major exhibition on Armenia. It will be on exhibit at Museum of the Bible, one of the newest, most engaging museums in the world, located inthe heart of Washington, DC. The museum welcomes nearly 1,000,000 visitors annually. It will be the first major exhibition to have a special emphasis on Armenian Americans and the ArmenianDiaspora in relation to the Bible. It will be the most technologically advanced major exhibition on Armenia to date. It will include many artifacts never before shown outside of their country of holding. It has comprehensive sponsorship and support: many church, government and NGO partnerships (see above inthis document), including His Holiness Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II and Mr.Armen Sarkissian, President of the Republic of Armenia. The exhibition will cover the full span of Armenian history — from antiquity to present day. Most exhibitionsfocus on a smaller timeline. This exhibition will not shun the word genocide, as many do. It will explicitly acknowledge the genocide and raisepublic awareness of its consequences. Most importantly, it will highlight how Armenians were not only victimsbut survivors and defenders of their cultural heritage. It will directly support the preservation of Armenian cultural heritage as well as enhance awareness of the workof the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, the Ayb Educational Foundation, and the Armenian General BenevolentUnion. It will include world-class programming and educational events, preceding and during the run of the exhibition.

