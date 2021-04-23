Billboards in Moscow raise awareness about Armenian Genocide – Public Radio of Armenia

The Union of Armenians of Russia has installed billboards in the streets of Moscow to raise awareness about the Armenian Genocide.

“In these difficult times for the whole world, when we are busy solving many new problems, these billboards are not only a reminder of the tragedy of a century ago, but also an evidence that the greatness of the spirit and faith in God make us strong and invincible,” the Union said in a Facebook post.

The billboards stand as a reminder that “more than a hundred years ago our people experienced the most cruel page in their history – the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire.”

