An Opportunity to Support “Breath of God”: Armenia and the Bible

They are the world’s first Christian nation, and their historic lands include the traditional resting place of Noah’s ark and the garden of Eden.

The Armenian people have one of the richest biblical histories and cultures in the world.

In 2022, Museum of the Bible will open a groundbreaking exhibition focusing on the significance of the Armenian Church and people to the history of the Bible. The Bible, or the “breath of God” in Armenian, is deeply ingrained in Armenia’s culture. In this exhibition, guests will explore the Bible’s history in Armenia and see that it is ancient, exceptional, and resilient.

This exhibit is the first major exhibit to focus on the Bible’s history and Armenia. Additionally, it will showcase artifacts never before displayed outside their countries of holding as well as put special emphasis on Armenian Americans and the Armenian diaspora.

Guests will learn about the tragic unfolding of the Armenian Genocide from 1915–1923 and hear stories of survival and endurance. A theme throughout the exhibition will be “a second chance.” Derived from the story of Noah’s ark and the new opportunity given to humanity, this “second chance” breathes hope into Armenians and reminds them that they have thrived despite great hardships.

This remarkable exhibition will also explore the latest threats to Armenia’s cultural heritage, some as recent as last year. Yet in the face of peril, a young generation of Armenians are preserving their traditions. Guests will explore the sophisticated carvings of cross stones (khachkars), hear the rapturous symphonies of an Armenian maestro, and leave the exhibition with a profound and enduring message from the leaders of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The exhibit is internationally supported by renowned academics, clergy, and cultural institutions, including His Holiness Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II, as well as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian.

