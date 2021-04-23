An Armenian Lament

Mark Gavoor

Prelude

A son, a grandson,

Of this nation

My nation

Where I live

Only in my heart

Only in my soul.

There was or was not…

No, for sure there was

A city, a town,

A village

Many cities, towns,

And even more villages

In the highlands

The root, the very source,

Of my transplanted genes.

That village,

Those collective villages

Of our diasporan lot

Where but a meager few

Have ever been

Breathed the air

Sipped the water

Felt the soil, the rocks,

Beneath our feet.

Where we might have

Hunted, fished, tilled, and milled

Where we might have

Weaved, chopped, or hammered

A living of our own

In our own stores, shops, and schools

In our own land.

The villages

Maybe renamed

And changed

Villages that

Don’t know us

Could care less

Indifferent

To our returning

In pilgrimage

For a few days

Or hours.

Signs we were there

Mostly gone

Turned to rubble,

In urinals

Or barns

Used to build

The hovel homes of

Peasants, occupiers,

Victors

Grandsons

Great-grandsons

Of those

That kicked our asses

That kicked us out

Or made us… them.

It is from that

Imaginary altar

That altar, in my

Mind, soul, perhaps even

My American born liver

That I sing this song

In this foreign tongue

This great-grandson

Of Nishan and Mardin

This grandson

Of Levon and Aram

This son of Aram.

I. Job of a Nation

In our mountains

Yes, our mountains,

Separated by dialects

Of our common language

And influences of

Being conquered

Of intermingled words

And genetic codes

We mish-moshed into

This collective thing

This defiance

This independence

This hate of being

Subjugated

Though we so often were.

This fierce independence

A drive to be more

To build and succeed

(not together mind you)

All which seemed to

Totally piss off

Everyone around us…

For centuries

We, tending to ourselves,

On our lands

In everyone’s way

And whatever

Their manifest destiny.

II. The War

Repeat history

Sure, why not,

Blow up our old churches

Deface graves and stones

Displace people that

Lived there, again,

For centuries

Erase our facts

Our existence

It’s what you do

And have done

So very well.

What’s a building?

A statue?

Just things.

Our things, but,

Just things.

They are us

They are not us

Turn them to rubble

It’s what you do

So very well.

Don’t worry

Like the churches and schools

In the highlands

We have the photos

(Now videos too)

But as always, we keep them,

Etched or branded

In the broken, aching hearts

Of all of us, every one of us,

Born there or

Wherever we have

Created a new Armenia

III. Tavadjaner

We need to blame

Ourselves

Well not all of us

We need

We must have

A traitor or three.

We were played

Putin taught us a lesson

As Stalin did

Again, over Karabakh,

Nakhichevan long gone.

Erdogan provided

The iron ladle

Of mercenaries

Of drones

Of command and control.

Forced to a treaty

The best we could do

Versus… what?

Annihilation?

So, our leaders are

What? Traitors?

For being played, big time,

For being naïve

For shunning Putin

For lack of leadership

For our paper ladle

Peashooters versus drones

Conscripts and volunteers

Facing seasoned mercenaries?

Traitors indeed!

Sure, traitors, something

We can grumble about

For centuries.

IV. Those still in the Highlands

My crypto brothers

My hidden sisters

Cousins and

Half Armenian

Half whatever

Part Muslim

Part Christian

A foot in the

Highland dock

The other in the

Diasporan Boat

We have nothing

But everything in common

To explore

To learn

To tolerate

To listen and share

And then what?

Part?

Çetin’s stoic

Joyful morose

Easter çorek baking

Heranuş

Hamşini Ayşenur

Singing sweetly

Songs Levon might have

Loved and danced to.

My father’s cousin

Somewhere

In Istanbul

Do you even know?

Are you even alive?

Do your children know?

Or care?

What about these Armenians

We or they or someone

Has labeled “crypto”

Children of the sword

Survivors of the sword

Indeed…

What a good culture

They got going there.

Don’t believe me?

Ask ‘em…

People of peace

And harmony

Of love and understanding

And Grey Wolves

And swords

And mercenaries

Armed with drones.

We had paper ladles…

V. 1915

Incense wafting

Jingling into the air

Flowers cast onto a holy river

A simple handful of dirt.

Thousands thrown to die

Into Dudan near Çüngüş

Just a creviced

Bottomless cavern.

An entire village lies there.

Or souls burned in a church

The incense of charred flesh

The kushots of screams

Their ashes…

Stories upon stories

All different, all the same

Cut by swords, beheaded, or hanged

Cast clutching their babies

Into some river

You know the names…

Survival

Against the odds

The horrors

The blisters and burns

The tortures and whippings

The sights no one

Should ever see

Nor could ever forget

But for the dementia

Of old age… or death

VI. Confession

Me?

Like the rest

Sitting in diasporan

Comfort… suffering.

We wrote checks

Worried a lot

Cried, felt the gut punch,

Followed the news

And opinions, of course,

On tactics

On geopolitics

On who should be helping us…

Surprised and aghast

At what went down

In that agonizing month

We expressed

From afar

The pain, the anguish,

Of loss

Of yet, another defeat.

That is our history.

There should not be

Heroic songs for this one.

Can’t dress this defeat

This sad outcome

Up as any kind of win.

So, what then is this?

This almost a poem

This pathetic cathartic

Attempt at what?

I’m not even sure.

A flailing attempt

To say something

Anything that helps

Ease the anguish

We all feel?

That is exactly

What it is…

Megha Asdoudzo.

April 24, 2021

