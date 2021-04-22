Yerevan refutes Baku’s statement about ceasefire violation

“Azerbaijan has made a futile attempt to accuse Armenia of violating the ceasefire, while the enemy earlier shelled several settlements in Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh]. Nevertheless, the armed forces of Armenia and Artsakh remain committed to the trilateral ceasefire agreement and urge the Azerbaijani military and political leadership to do the same,” the statement reads.

The Armenian Defense Ministry also commented on Azerbaijan’s statement that “the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the positions of the Russian FSB Border Service.” “It requires a vivid imagination to accuse the Armenian Armed Forces of shelling the positions of their strategic ally,” the ministry noted.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. Azerbaijan and Armenia maintained the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the region. In addition, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Border Service deployed additional forces on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

TASS