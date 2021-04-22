US recognition of the Armenian Genocide will be a moral beacon to many countries – Armenian FM – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

US recognition of the Armenian Genocide will be a kind of moral beacon to many countries, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said in an interview with New York Times.

“This is not about Armenia and Turkey,” Mr. Aivazian said. “This is about our obligation to recognize and condemn the past, present and future genocide.”

In the Wednesday interview, Mr. Aivazian seized on Turkey’s military role in the Nagorno-Karabakh war as an example of what he described as “a source of expanding instability” in the region and the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

He said the genocide designation would serve as a reminder to the rest of the world if malign values are not countered.

“I believe bringing dangerous states to the international order will make our world much more secure,” Mr. Aivazian said. “And we will be witnessing less tragedies, less human losses, once the United States will reaffirm its moral leadership in these turbulent times.”

Sources say President Biden is preparing to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

