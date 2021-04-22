Shant Sahakian Assumes Role as Glendale Unified Board of Education President

The Glendale Unified Board of Education completed its annual rotation of officers on Tuesday and Shant Sahakian assumed his new role as Board President for the 2021-22 year. He takes over the position from outgoing Board President Dr. Armina Gharpetian.

Sahakian was elected in April 2017, becoming the youngest School Board Member elected in Glendale history. This is the first time he will serve as Board President.

In March, 2019, the Armenian American Museum Board of Trustees appointed Sahakian as Executive Director, responsible for leading the organization’s development and community relations as well as collaborating with the Museum’s principal architect, exhibition design consultant, and construction team.

Sahakian is a lifelong resident of Glendale and has deep roots in the community. In the past, he has served as the Chair of the City of Glendale Arts & Culture Commission, Chair of Glendale Youth Alliance, President of the Glendale Parks & Open Space Foundation, and Vice President of Glendale Kiwanis. Sahakian’s professional career began at the age of 14 when he founded his own digital agency serving businesses and non-profit organizations with design and technology services.

Sahakian became the first Armenian American to be honored with the prestigious Man of the Year Award from the Glendale Chamber of Commerce in 2016. He is also a recipient of the Hope Diamond Award from the Glendale Educational Foundation, Community Award from the Character & Ethics Project, and the inaugural Hero Award from Glendale Youth Alliance.

Sahakian holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design with a Marketing Minor from California State University, Northridge (CSUN) and a Certificate in Marketing from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA Extension).

Shant and his wife, Suzanna, reside in Glendale and have two children.

Asbarez