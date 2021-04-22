Russia calling on Baku, Yerevan to abstain from revanchist rhetoric

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia is calling on Azerbaijan and Armenia to abstain from revanchist rhetoric when it comes to Nagorno-Karabakh, as this may lead to an escalation of tensions in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on Thursday.

“We are calling on the sides to abstain from revanchist and militaristic rhetoric that can bring the region to the brink of war again,” she said.

Zakharova stressed that the practical steps of Azerbaijan and Armenia must follow the trilateral agreements reached in Moscow in November 2020 and January 2021. The diplomat added that the issue of unblocking economic and transport ties in the region should be regulated in accordance with this logic.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a televised interview that Baku would achieve the creation of the Zangezur corridor regardless of Armenia’s stance, and if Yerevan does not want the corridor to be established, Baku is ready to resolve this conflict by force. The Armenian Foreign Ministry condemned this statement, noting that it caused serious damage to regional peace and stability.

TASS