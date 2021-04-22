Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to host Genocide commemoration requiem

A requiem mass dedicated to the Armenian Genocide will be held in the St. Jacob Church in the Swiss city of Geneva on April 24, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ani Gasparyan, a Swiss-based music producer.

“A requiem mass will be held which will followed by a small concert inside the church led by duduk player Levon Minasyan and violinist Shushan Siranosyan”, she told the state news agency.

The organizer of the event is the Armenian-Swiss Union and the Armenian Apostolic Church.

April 24 marks the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Tert