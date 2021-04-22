Free transportation to be available to Genocide Memorial on April 24

On April 24, the Commemoration Day of the Armenian Genocide Victims – free-of-charge transportation will be available on a number of routes from the area near Hrazdan Stadium to Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex starting from 08:30 until 22:00 on 24 April. As the Yerevan municipality reports, the free routes are as follows:

Route 1 – Hrazdan Stadium – Athens Street – Victory (Haghtanak) Bridge – Argishti Street – Italy Street – Khorenatsi Street – Agatangeghos Street – “Zoravar Andranik” metro station.

Route 2 – Hrazdan Stadium – Tsitsernakaberd Highway – Leningradyan Street – Kievyan Street – “Barekamutyun” metro station.

The return route is the same.

Panorama.AM