Biden has two texts of April 24 address on his table – opinion

Joe Biden has two texts on his table of the US president’s annual April 24 address: with and without the word “genocide”, political analyst Suren Sargsyan said on Facebook today, noting that symbolic speech, delivered annually in commemoration of the tragic anniversary, is traditionally prepared by the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State.

According to him, the document which contains the terms “is the result of the Armenian community’s exceptional work”, with the other texts having been drafted“as a result of the Turkish lobbying” (to which also the Armenian authorities’ “Turkish-friendly” statements are thought to have had their contribution).

“That is to say, the Armenian and Turkish authorities are on the same track,” Sargsyan said, referring also to a third document reportedly put into circulation under former President Donald Trump.

“In that document, the US president cited the statement by [40th President Ronald] Reagan, as well as the two congressional resolutions, but he does not use ‘Genocide’ on his own behalf. I am not sure the document has reached the White House.

“P.S. Never before has any US president been so close to the Genocide recognition. Never ever!” reads his public post.

Tert