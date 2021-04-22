Baku’s “Trophy park” is a proof of state-sponsored hatred towards Armenians and Azerbaijani genocidal policy, Ombudsman tells Al Arabia TV

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan has spoken with the World Arabic Al Arabia Television on the so-called “exhibition-trophy park’ dedicated to the September-November 2020 war, opened in Baku on April 12, 2021.

“It is obvious from the videos and photos of the “Park” that the exhibition was designed to increase and encourage hatred and animosity, to publicly humiliate the memory of the victims of the war, the rights of missing persons and captives, to violate the rights and dignity of their families,” Tatoyan told an interview.

Tatoyan informed that scenes with Armenian prisoners of war and captives are shown in the opened “park”. “This step is especially reprehensible against the background that in Azerbaijan, prisoners of war and civilians continue to be held captive illegally, in gross violation of international human rights requirements.

It is obvious that this sensitive issue would cause mental pain and suffering to the families of the missing persons and captives, as well as to the Armenian society in general,” stressed the Ombudsman.

The monitoring of the Armenia’s Human Rights Defender’s Staff revealed posts on Azerbaijani social networks about the exhibition, which only welcomed and encouraged the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, and the comments testified to the obvious hatred and hostility towards Armenians.

It is obvious that this “park” is a proof of state-sponsored hatred towards Armenians and Azerbaijani genocidal policy,” added Tatoyan.

Panorama.AM