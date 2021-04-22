Armenian Supreme Patriarch hosts Lebanese youth and sports minister

Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II on Tuesday received the Lebanese minister for youth and sport, Vartine Ohanian, who visited the Holy See of St. Echmiadzin with an accompanying delegation including H.E. Mrs. Maya Dagher, the Lebanese ambassador in Yerevan, and H.E. Mr. Vahagn Atabekyan, the Armenian ambassador in Beirut.

The Lebanese-Armenian politician conveyed to the Supreme Patriarch greetings and kind wishes from Lebanese President Michel Aoun, announcing her plan to visit Armenia later this month as his official representative to attend the April 24 Genocide commemoration events.

Highlighting the Lebanese-Armenian community’s primary focus on the existing challenges and problems in the historical fatherland, Minister Ohanian expressed the strong commitment to maximum assist in their solution.

Welcoming the guest at his residence in St. Echmiadzin, the Catholicos, for his part, highly appreciated her visit to Armenia in the current difficult period, expressing his optimism that the challenges and calamities which befell the peoples to overcome thanks to God’s blessings. The Patriarch also conveyed to the minister his greetings and kind wishes to the Lebanese president and government.

He was also pleased to reaffirm the Lebanese authorities’ permanent support to Armenia and high appreciation of the Lebanese-Armenian community’s contribution to their country’s development and progress.

Tert