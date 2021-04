New group of Armenian peacekeepers off to Lebanon

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A new group Armenian peacekeepers left for Lebanon on April 20, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The Armenian peacekeeping unit has been carrying out mission in Lebanon since 2014 as part of the UN UNIFIL mission under Italian command.

The service of the Armenian peacekeepers has been repeatedly praised by the superior command.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu