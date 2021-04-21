Movses Hakobyan: Onik Gasparyan ‘has a lot to say’

Colonel-General Movses Hakobyan, a former head of the Military Oversight Service at the Armenian Defense Ministry, urged the Security Council to release the full transcript of former army chief Onik Gasparyan’s statements made at a September 30 meeting of the Security Council, instead of sharing some excerpts from his remarks.

The Security Council released some de-classified parts of an audio recording of the meeting, in which the General Staff chief can be heard saying that Armenian forces were successfully repelling the Azerbaijani army’s offensive operations in Artsakh and the “adversary has no advancement”.

Onik Gasparyan accused the authorities of distorting his remarks and reaffirmed his earlier claims while responding to the allegations.

During an interview to Channel 5 on Tuesday, Hakobyan spoke about the procedure of making military reports.

“The procedure of making a report in the Armed Forces is as follows: first, it is indicated what is happening and then what awaits us. I am sure that in the edited part of the audio, Onik Gasparyan reveals what awaits us, because both on September 30 and before and after that, I asked Onik Gasparyan whether he reported the whole developments to the commander-in-chief? I can swear that Onik Gasparyan told me the same that he said on November 17,” Hakobyan said.

He stated that Onik Gasparyan is a “decent” person, who never lies. Hakobyan is convinced that Gasparyan still “has a lot to say”, but not publically, because it contains highly confidential information.

Panorama.AM