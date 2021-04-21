Member of Spanish Congress urged government to recognize the Armenian Genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan
Member of the Spanish Congress of Deputies Jon Inarritu has called on the Spanish Government to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
“On the anniversary of the Armenian genocide, I want to show my solidarity and respect for the Armenian people,” he said in a Twitter post.
“Once again I ask the Spanish Government to recognize the Armenian genocide, something that other states and countries have already done,” he added.
Իսպանիայի Կոնգրեսի պատգամավոր Ջոն Ինյառիտուի ուղերձը Հայոց ցեղասպանության 106-րդ տարելիցի կապակցությամբ։ https://t.co/6MKNH2Tspx
— Embajada de Armenia en España (@ArmEmbMadrid) April 21, 2021
Yorumlar kapatıldı.