Member of Spanish Congress urged government to recognize the Armenian Genocide

2021-04-21

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Member of the Spanish Congress of Deputies Jon Inarritu has called on the Spanish Government to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“On the anniversary of the Armenian genocide, I want to show my solidarity and respect for the Armenian people,” he said in a Twitter post.

“Once again I ask the Spanish Government to recognize the Armenian genocide, something that other states and countries have already done,” he added.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

