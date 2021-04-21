Los Angeles County declares April as Armenian History Month

he Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved two motions in support of Armenian communities.

One of the motions coauthored by Supervisor Hilda Solis recognizes April 24 as the Day of Remembrance in solemn recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and the second with Supervisor Janice Hahn declares April as Armenian History Month.

“Los Angeles County is strengthened by the tremendous contributions of Armenians. I value the voice of our Armenian residents and will continue to shine a light on their history, accomplishments, and priorities,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger wrote on Facebook.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/04/21/Los-Angeles-Armenian-History-Month/2489647