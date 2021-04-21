Hovhannes Chekijyan to chair jury for 17th Khachaturian International Competition

The jury chairman of the 17th Khachaturian International Competition set to take place from June 6 to 12, 2021 in Yerevan will be renowned Armenian conductor and composer Hovhannes Chekijyan “Aram Khachaturian Competition” Cultural Foundation reported.

This year, the Competition is open for conductors, regardless of citizenship and nationality, aged at least 22 and no older than 36 years on the date of the opening ceremony of the Competition (June 6, 2021). Conductors, who are former First prize winners of the Competition, are not eligible to participate.

The Khachaturian International Conducting Competition consists of a Primary audition stage (selection by submitted video materials) and 2 rounds: 1st round, 2rd round (final). The deadline of the applications is May 10, 2021. Application form is available on the website of the Competition.

The Khachaturian International Competition strives to reveal talented young musicians and open new opportunities for their professional advancement. The annual event is implemented owing to the joint efforts by the Ministry of Culture of Armenia, Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory and “Aram Khachaturian-competition” Cultural Foundation.

Panorama.AM