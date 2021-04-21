Armenian artist Robert Elibekyan celebrates 80th birthday

Armenian artist Robert Elibekyan is celebrating his 80th birthday anniversary on Wednesday, April 21.

Robert Elibekyan was born in 1941 in Tbilisi, Georgia. In 1960 he moved to Armenia and settled in Yerevan. 1960-1965 he studied at the Yerevan State Institute of Fine Arts and Theatre. Since 1970 Elibekyan is a member of the Union of Artists of Armenia. For many years Elibekyan is successfully involved in stage design in theatres of Armenia and overseas. Simultaneously he worked as a designer and producer of a number of films shot at the ArmenFilm Studio.

Elibekyan’s canvases are exhibited at famous museums and private collections such as the National Gallery of Armenia, Modern Art Museum of Yerevan, the Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Oriental Arts in Moscow, Alex and Marie Manoogian Museum Élysée Palace in Paris, Armenia’s Presidential Residence, Government Office, the White House in Washington, the Zimmerli Art Museum in New Jersey, the Mashtots Matenadaran in Yerevan, Sergei Parajanov Museum and Etchmiadzin Cathedral Museum.

His awards and acknowledgements include:

1970 – Member of the Artists’ Union of Armenia;

1977 – Honored Artist of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic.

2001 – “Movses Khorenatsi” medal for significant achievement in national art;

2004 – Presidential Prize for the series of paintings “Mystery”;

2008 – People’s Artist of the Republic of Armenia;

2011 – “Saint Mesrop Mashtots” medal from the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts (the Matenadaran).

Elibekyan’s works have been exhibited extensively in Armenia and internationally in Russia, France, Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Great Britain, the U.S., Canada and Lebanon.

Photos from the official website of the National Gallery of Armenia

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/04/21/Robert-Elibekyan/2489470