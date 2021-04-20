Large number of Armenian migrants to be affected by new Russian regulation

“Large number of Armenian migrants in Russia will be affected by the new regulation, requiring illegal workers to leave the country by June 15,” the Head of Public Relations department at the RA Migration Service Nelli Davtyan told a press conference on Tuesday.

Davtyan’s comment came on recent requirement by Russian migration authorities for migrants from post-Soviet states living there without proper documentation.

According to Davtyan, around 61,000 illegal migrants from Armenia are residing at present in Russia whose entry to the country have been banned for various reasons. “The notification has been sent out, and Russia is currently preparing sanctions which will be applied against those group of people,”

the official said, informing about upcoming severe regulations as well. In particular, from July 7, a new legislation about the control of international transport operators will take effect.

“The matter concerns those international transport operators with unpaid fines. They will be required to pay the fines while entering Russia within three hours after crossing the border. For transport organizations failing to do so, a ban to enter the country will be applied,” Davtyan said.

