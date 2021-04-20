Every day Azeris share videos showing how they torture our sons, the parent of a missing soldier says

A group of parents of missing Armenian soldiers have gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Yerevan on Tuesday and demand a meeting with Russian Ambassador. They expect the support of the Russian authorities on the return of Armenian prisoners and other captives held in Azerbaijan.

“We have gathered here with a group of parents whose sons have gone missing and are reportedly held in Azerbaijani captivity. We have addressed letters previously but have got no response thus far. Our appeal is aimed to Russia today, as there is a signed document, envisaging the return of all captives if the regions are handed over,” Roman Gevorgyan, one of the parents told reporters, referring to the November 9 trilateral statement.

“We handed over the territories, yet our sons are not back. Every day, Azeris are sharing videos showing how they torture our sons,” Gevorgyan said.

In the words of the parent, the issue of the prisoners hangs in the air and they are ready to do whatever it takes to meet their demand.

Panorama.AM