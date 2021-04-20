 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Caucasus Heritage Watch warns of possible threat to 7th century Armenian church of Vankasar

2021-04-20

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Caucasus Heritage Watch warns of possible threat to 7th century Armenian church of Vankasar (Aghdam).

It has released satellite images, showing probable heavy equipment deployed by Azerbaijan in the parking area and possible structure across the road.

The Caucasus Heritage Watch earlier confirmed the destruction of an Armenian church in Jabrayil by Azerbaijan.

