Caucasus Heritage Watch warns of possible threat to 7th century Armenian church of Vankasar

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Caucasus Heritage Watch warns of possible threat to 7th century Armenian church of Vankasar (Aghdam).

It has released satellite images, showing probable heavy equipment deployed by Azerbaijan in the parking area and possible structure across the road.

ALERT: @CaucasusHW reports *possible* threat to 7th c. Armenian church of Vankasar (Agdam, Az). Satellite imagery from 4/16 shows probable heavy equipment in parking area and possible structure across road. Can authorities clarify intent of this equipment? @UNESCO_AZ, @ArmUnesco pic.twitter.com/5RtPlmwEZs — CaucasusHeritageWatch (@CaucasusHW) April 19, 2021

The Caucasus Heritage Watch earlier confirmed the destruction of an Armenian church in Jabrayil by Azerbaijan.

Images of hundreds of cultural heritage sites at risk in Nagorno-Karabakh are coming down from the satellites. Monitoring is underway. Caucasus Heritage Watch can now confirm the destruction of an Armenian church in Jabrayil by Azerbaijan, as @JonahFisherBBC reported. More soon. pic.twitter.com/hEhtQn5Sru — Lori Khatchadourian (@lkhatcha) April 17, 2021

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu