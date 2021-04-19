Protest against Armenia held in Bratislava

“A rally organized by the Association of Slovak Azerbaijanis (SAA) was held in Bratislava in protest of Armenia’s failure to provide a map of landmines planted in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora told Report.

The rally in front of the Slovak Presidential Administration reflected the slogan “Armenia does not provide a map of mined areas.” Due to pandemic restrictions, the protests took place individually.

At the same time, at the initiative of the SAA, the news portal https://www.hlavnydennik.sk published information about Armenia’s refusal to provide a map of mined areas. The outlet stated that Azerbaijani civilians and service members are being trapped by mines planted by the Armenian armed forces in the liberated territories.

Despite the tripartite agreement reached on November 10, Armenia refused to give a map of the areas where the explosives were buried. This inadmissible action of the Armenian government was assessed as a “threat to peace and stability in the region” and “lack of goodwill.”

