President Sarkissian visits Armenia’s southern border

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Armen Sarkissian visited the Syunik province together with Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan.

The President visited the combat positions of one of the military units of the RA Ministry of Defense, got acquainted with the border line, the living conditions of the servicemen on combat duty, talked to the servicemen guarding the border line.

The President of the Republic awarded a group of servicemen with nominal watches for excellent service.

“You are doing your job brilliantly. Be next to each other, take good care of each other, be vigilant, help each other and care for your health. Remember your family, serve the homeland, support each other” the President told the soldiers.

He wished everyone good service and safe return.

“I was talking to the commander, he has a very high opinion of you. Today I accept his words of praise about you as an assessment, I wish each of you strength again. Rest assured that we all care about you guys. Be strong,” the President said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu