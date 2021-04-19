Italian firm denies involvement in creation of Baku’s ‘military trophy park’

The Italian architecture company 120 grammi has denied any involvement in the creation of the “military trophy park” in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Honorary Consulate of Armenia in Venice reports.

“Referring to the rumors about the involvement of the 120 grammi architecture company in the creation of the Victory Museum in Azerbaijan, we confirm that we have received an official denial of this news from the company,” the consulate said in a statement on Sunday.

“In a statement sent to the consulate, the 120 grammi architecture firm reaffirms that they had no involvement in this project, which caused the indignation of the Armenian community and not only,” it added.

Baku’s “military trophy park” showcases military equipment seized from the Armenian forces during the recent Artsakh war.

Panorama.AM