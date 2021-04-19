Cross stones vandalized in Armenia’s Nor Erznka

Cross stones (khachkars) have been vandalized in the village of Nor Erznka in Armenia’s Kotayk Province.

During a regular inspection of the site of monuments, an employee of the Preservation Service SNCO at Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport revealed that two cross stones had been broken.

“Although the khachkars are not included in either the list of newly discovered monuments or the state list of monuments and are not under the protection of the organization, officials of the regional service took appropriate measures after the fact was recorded,” the Preservation Service SNCO said in a statement on Sunday.

Panorama.AM