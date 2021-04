106th anniversary of Armenian Genocide commemorated in Les Lilas, France

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A commemoration ceremony dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was held in the commune of Les Lilas in the outskirts of Paris.

Les Lilas Mayor Lionel Benharous, members of the city council, representatives of community organizations, French-Armenians took part in the event.

The event was also attended by the First Secretary of the RA Embassy in France Hayk Khemchyan.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu